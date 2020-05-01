Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.03. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 88,818 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

In other news, Director George Stansfield acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

