Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

