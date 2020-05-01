Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kemper Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

KMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

NYSE KMPR opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

