Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $56,454.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,891.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,463,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

EVBN stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

