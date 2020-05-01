Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Financial Analysis

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

35.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Intermolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -19.57% -34.30% -17.49% Intermolecular -42.74% -33.13% -23.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Intermolecular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 1.47 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -3.69 Intermolecular $33.66 million 0.00 -$3.41 million N/A N/A

Intermolecular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Intermolecular on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.