Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.35

Headlines about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock worth $17,250,569 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

