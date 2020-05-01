Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $196.91 and last traded at $194.19, 45,120,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 22,564,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.91.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 216.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

