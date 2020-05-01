FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of FedNat worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in FedNat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in FedNat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in FedNat by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FedNat by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $12.12 on Friday. FedNat Holding Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of 121.20 and a beta of 1.04.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

