Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.42% of Fidus Investment worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

FDUS opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, President Thomas Charles Lauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

