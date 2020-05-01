Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,351 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.86.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

