Financial Counselors Inc. Has $83.81 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

