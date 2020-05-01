Financial Survey: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Acadia Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.14%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 9.11 $7.21 million $1.20 22.43 Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 3.64 $53.04 million $1.41 8.79

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34% Acadia Realty Trust 17.82% 2.45% 1.25%

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Easterly Government Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

