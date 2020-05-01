Financial Survey: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Americas has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and Enel Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.86 $4.44 billion $3.96 8.47 Enel Americas $14.31 billion 0.65 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enel Americas.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NRG Energy pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Americas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enel Americas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Americas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Enel Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 45.19% -120.17% 9.14% Enel Americas 11.28% 17.53% 5.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NRG Energy and Enel Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 4 1 2.86 Enel Americas 0 0 1 0 3.00

NRG Energy currently has a consensus price target of $44.64, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Enel Americas.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Enel Americas on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.