Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 157,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 756,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

