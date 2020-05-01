Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Trading Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.46, approximately 168,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 120,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,198 over the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.