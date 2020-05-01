Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:FTS opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

