Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $276,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

