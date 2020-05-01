Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Trading Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $53.68, approximately 352,215 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 228,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

