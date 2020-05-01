General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NYSE:GD opened at $130.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

