GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Short Interest Up 19.4% in April

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,129 shares of company stock valued at $252,671. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

