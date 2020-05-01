Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.68.

TSE:GEI opened at C$19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.59. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

