Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.89 million.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.59. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.