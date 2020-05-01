Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of GBCI opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 29.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

