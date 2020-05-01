Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

