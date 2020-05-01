Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Buys £869.88 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Rosheen McGuckian acquired 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £869.88 ($1,144.28).

Rosheen McGuckian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Rosheen McGuckian acquired 1,200 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £10,296 ($13,543.80).

GFTU opened at GBX 635 ($8.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. Grafton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 356 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 997 ($13.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 787.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 803 ($10.56).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

