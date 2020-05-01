Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.47 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

