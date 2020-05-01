GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,653 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $298.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

