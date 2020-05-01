Halosource (LON:HAL) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Halosource (LON:HAL) have been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Halosource earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. Halosource has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Halosource Company Profile

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

