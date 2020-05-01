Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.66. Harmonic shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 48,895 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Harmonic by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 116.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.75 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

