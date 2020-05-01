Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 395 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.99. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $130.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.