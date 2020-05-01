Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

NYSE PWR opened at $36.36 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.