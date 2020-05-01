Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

