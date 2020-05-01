Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $222,000 Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

WYND opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.01.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

