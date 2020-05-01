Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $411,000 Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after acquiring an additional 684,105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after buying an additional 426,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after buying an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.73%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.