Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $53.05 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

