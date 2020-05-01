Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

