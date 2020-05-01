Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

