Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Trading Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $72.45 and last traded at $72.91, approximately 3,829,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,684,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.86.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,625 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

