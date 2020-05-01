Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HAYN stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.57. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Haynes International news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

