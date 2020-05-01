Head-To-Head Analysis: BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) versus NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and NK Lukoil PAO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 3 0 1 0 1.50 NK Lukoil PAO 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. NK Lukoil PAO pays an annual dividend of $5.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and NK Lukoil PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 6.21% 30.88% 6.56% NK Lukoil PAO 8.16% 15.98% 10.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and NK Lukoil PAO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $4.46 billion 0.30 $312.73 million $1.56 4.28 NK Lukoil PAO $123.17 billion 0.35 $9.92 billion N/A N/A

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR.

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats BPOST SA/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

