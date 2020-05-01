Head to Head Analysis: easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) and EHang (OTCMKTS:EH)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for easyJet and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 1 6 5 0 2.33 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

easyJet presently has a consensus target price of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 47.31%. EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Given easyJet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe easyJet is more favorable than EHang.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A EHang N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares easyJet and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $6.40 billion 0.50 $445.53 million $1.12 7.23 EHang $17.50 million 35.67 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -9.57

easyJet has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

easyJet beats EHang on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

