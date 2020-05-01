Head-To-Head Analysis: ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) vs. Healthequity (OTCMKTS:HQY)

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Healthequity alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthequity and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 3 11 1 2.87 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthequity currently has a consensus price target of $67.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Healthequity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthequity is more favorable than ITEX.

Volatility and Risk

Healthequity has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Healthequity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 7.46% 10.54% 5.55% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthequity and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $531.99 million 7.50 $39.66 million $1.38 40.78 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthequity has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Summary

Healthequity beats ITEX on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.