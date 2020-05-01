Head to Head Comparison: Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) vs. W&T Offshore (OTCMKTS:WTI)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This table compares W&T Offshore and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.73 $74.09 million $0.60 4.62 Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 6.81 $9.10 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 376.56% 22.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for W&T Offshore and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 2 0 2.50 Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.