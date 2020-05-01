Head to Head Contrast: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) versus Avinger (OTCMKTS:AVGR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get RenovaCare alerts:

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52% Avinger -213.01% -200.27% -72.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A Avinger $9.13 million 0.52 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.09

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RenovaCare and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50

Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.15, indicating a potential upside of 667.86%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

RenovaCare beats Avinger on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.