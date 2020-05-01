Head to Head Contrast: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) vs. Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Nantkwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 4.57 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -1.27 Nantkwest $40,000.00 9,308.06 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -5.40

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest. Nantkwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Surface Oncology and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nantkwest 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nantkwest has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 73.54%. Given Nantkwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nantkwest is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -356.70% -70.61% -36.76% Nantkwest -152,997.67% -45.71% -38.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Nantkwest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

