Head-To-Head Contrast: Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) vs. Boyd Group Services (NASDAQ:BYDGF)

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Boyd Group Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weight Watchers International $1.41 billion 1.22 $119.62 million $1.79 14.25 Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Profitability

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weight Watchers International 8.57% -17.57% 8.52% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weight Watchers International and Boyd Group Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weight Watchers International 1 6 6 0 2.38 Boyd Group Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus price target of $29.27, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Boyd Group Services has a consensus price target of $182.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Boyd Group Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Weight Watchers International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats Boyd Group Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.