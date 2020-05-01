Head to Head Review: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Leisure Acquisition N/A 10.94% 0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Leisure Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.60 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.89 Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Leisure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Leisure Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

