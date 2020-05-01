Head-To-Head Review: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) & Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 358.12 -$56.05 million ($1.84) -9.78 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $36.14 million 13.00 -$71.45 million ($1.12) -5.79

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 262.65%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -3,694.59% -112.35% -68.63% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -197.69% -227.79% -94.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1. It also develops entinostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma or microsatellite stable colorectal carcinoma; with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer, and HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and with Bavencio (avelumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 that is in Phase I dose escalation trial in patients with chronic graft versus host disease; and as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is in Phase I/Ib dose trials for the treatment of solid tumors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; Merck KGaA and Pfizer; and AstraZeneca plc. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis. The company also has a license to develop, manufacture, and market CRB-4001, a 2nd generation peripherally-restricted, CB1 inverse agonist, which is in a preclinical stage to treat liver, lung, heart, and kidney fibrotic diseases. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

