Head-To-Head Survey: DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DEUTSCHE POST A/S and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEUTSCHE POST A/S 4.14% 19.44% 5.11% BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEUTSCHE POST A/S 1 1 7 0 2.67 BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.04%. Given DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DEUTSCHE POST A/S is more favorable than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DEUTSCHE POST A/S and BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEUTSCHE POST A/S $70.95 billion 0.51 $2.94 billion $2.34 12.66 BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR $1.13 billion 3.57 $49.84 million $1.10 63.00

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR. DEUTSCHE POST A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women. The company also provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, and Nasty Gal brand names. The company was formerly known as boohoo.com plc and changed its name to boohoo group plc in July 2018. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

