Head-To-Head Survey: Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) & Its Competitors

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -3.86% -53.76% -3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 977 3324 6625 324 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.04 billion $1.56 billion 43.33

Pivotal Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition peers beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

